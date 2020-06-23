In short
ASB Group of Companies is one of the largest Turkish based companies in the energy sector with extensive international experience in managing and operating; agribusiness, transportation, trading, investment, oil, gas and engineering services around the world.
Turkish Firm Loses Interest in Nakaseke Beef Project Top story23 Jun 2020, 14:28 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Free Economic Zone Kaweweta Nakaseke Turkey Turkish investor meat factory
Mentioned: Freezones Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.