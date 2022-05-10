Turn up of Pupils Remains Low in Lango Schools

In short
School Term II officially reopened on Monday 9th May 2022, three weeks after the closure of term I on April, 15, 2022. However most of the schools do not have half or even a quarter of their pupils back.
Turn up of Pupils Remains Low in Lango Schools10 May 2022, 17:47 Comments 135 Views Otuke, Uganda Education Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Low turn up in Lango Schools open for term II
Mentioned: Alutkot primary school
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.