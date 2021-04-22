TVET Approach Not Necessarily Solution to Unemployment –Experts

In short
Robert Bob Okello, the CEO Maarifasasa Ltd, an education technology company that skills and creates employment linkages for young people, says that 74% of CEOs are concerned about the availability of skills to grow their business.
TVET Approach Not Necessarily Solution to Unemployment –Experts22 Apr 2021, 16:22 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Media Updates
In short
Tagged with: Experts in technical education TVET vocational training
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.