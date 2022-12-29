Twelve Huts Burnt Down in Ethnic Attack in Lamwo

In short
Tonny Okeny, an eye witness, says the injury of the accident victim prompted a section of his relatives from Pobura clan to mobilize and revenge against the members of Pobira clan where they torched twelve huts and destroyed household property worth millions of shillings.
Twelve Huts Burnt Down in Ethnic Attack in Lamwo29 Dec 2022, 13:43 Comments 69 Views Lamwo, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.