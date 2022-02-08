Twelve Makerere University Students Suspended Over Demonstration

In short
According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the students are accused of vandalizing university property, disrupting teaching and learning, inciting violence and physical assault.
Twelve Makerere University Students Suspended Over Demonstration8 Feb 2022, 17:28 Comments 310 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
