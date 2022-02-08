Shiphrah Kwagala
Twelve Makerere University Students Suspended Over Demonstration

8 Feb 2022, 17:28 Comments 310 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
Students display suspension Letters upon release at Wandegeya Police

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the students are accused of vandalizing university property, disrupting teaching and learning, inciting violence and physical assault.

 

