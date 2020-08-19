In short
While speaking at the send-off event for the students at his residence in Kololo, the EU Head of Delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Attilio Pacifici said that the students had been awarded scholarships to pursue joint Master Degrees in European Universities under the European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students-Erasmus.
Twelve Ugandan Students Awarded European Union Scholarships
19 Aug 2020
A section of European Union Ambassadors to Uganda with 12 Ugandan students who have been awarded scholarships.
In short
