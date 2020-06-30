Mugisha James
Twelve Year –old Girl Commits Suicide in Nansana

30 Jun 2020, 07:58 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Breaking news

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson identifies the deceased as Alisat Nantume, a resident of Gganda-Nansana Municipality Wakiso District. The minor’s body was found hanging on a rope in the house where she was staying with her aunt on Monday.

 

