Two Arrested for Alleged Theft of 30 Vehicles

In short
Turamye, in collaboration with Criminal Investigation Directorate –CID launched a hunt after receiving over 20 complaints about car thefts whose modus operandi was almost similar. CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said almost in the complainants Hussein Kiseka and one Habibu were being mentioned.
Two Arrested for Alleged Theft of 30 Vehicles8 Feb 2021, 18:58 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hussein Kiseka. Habibu. SSP Godwin Turam
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.