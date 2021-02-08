Kato Joseph
Two Arrested for Alleged Theft of 30 Vehicles

8 Feb 2021, 18:58 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Flying Squad commander SSP Godwin Turamye

Turamye, in collaboration with Criminal Investigation Directorate –CID launched a hunt after receiving over 20 complaints about car thefts whose modus operandi was almost similar. CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, said almost in the complainants Hussein Kiseka and one Habibu were being mentioned.

 

