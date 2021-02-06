Two Arrested for Circulating Leaflets Against Museveni’s 35-Year Rule

In short
The pink-coloured leaflets with Museveni’s cross-stroked-picture started circulating last week in Masaka City and nearby communities. They are inscribed with messages branding Museveni a dictator and castigating his administration for failing to end poverty, nepotism extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses.
Two Arrested for Circulating Leaflets Against Museveni’s 35-Year Rule6 Feb 2021, 11:18 Comments 303 Views Masaka, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Tagged with: Leaflets castigating Museveni's 35-year rule Two arrested for circulating them police warns to arrest people dealing in such publication
