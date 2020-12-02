In short
According to information from Bweyogerere police station, the officers acted a tip-off from the local community that some people were defacing candidate’s campaign posters. A team of police officers that was dispatched found the suspects defacing the billboards of presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Kira municipality mayoral candidate, Mamerito Mugerwa.
Two Arrested For Defacing Museveni's Campaign Posters in Bweyogerere2 Dec 2020, 18:36 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Polls Crime 2021 Elections Breaking news
