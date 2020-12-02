Mugisha James
Two Arrested For Defacing Museveni's Campaign Posters in Bweyogerere

2 Dec 2020
According to information from Bweyogerere police station, the officers acted a tip-off from the local community that some people were defacing candidate’s campaign posters. A team of police officers that was dispatched found the suspects defacing the billboards of presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Kira municipality mayoral candidate, Mamerito Mugerwa.

 

