Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyirehas identified the suspects as Francis Luke and Joshua Bakabuye, both residents of Kawempe. Their arrest came after a woman who was travelling abroad questioned how they were able to give her results without conducting a test.
Two Arrested for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Negative Results
13 Oct 2021
Kampala, Uganda
Tagged with: Joshua Bakabuye, Francis Lule. Meya Clinic.
