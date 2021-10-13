Kato Joseph
Two Arrested for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Negative Results

13 Oct 2021
Suspect Joshua Bakabuye at CPS

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyirehas identified the suspects as Francis Luke and Joshua Bakabuye, both residents of Kawempe. Their arrest came after a woman who was travelling abroad questioned how they were able to give her results without conducting a test.

 

