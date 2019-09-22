Kato Joseph
15:04

Two Arrested for Kidnapping 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl

22 Sep 2019, 15:01 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Motor vehicle that was alleged being used by Abby Ziwa and Dalus Mawanda

In short
Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the girl whose name and school particulars could not be disclosed for fear of jeopardizing investigations, was kidnapped in areas of Katwe on Friday afternoon. The kidnappers were moving in a Nadia motor vehicle registration number UAT 444D.

 

