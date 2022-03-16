Wambuzi Reacheal
Two Arrested For Killing Motorcyclist in Jinja

16 Mar 2022, 11:20 Comments 145 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi, addressing journalists.

In short
The suspects who are locked up at Kiira East-Central police station are Paul Kalimungabo and Ramadhan Kapeere. They were picked up on Wednesday morning after residents who saw Kalimungabo depart with Mukisa tipped off police authorities.

 

