Two Arrested For Killing Motorcyclist in Jinja

In short
The suspects who are locked up at Kiira East-Central police station are Paul Kalimungabo and Ramadhan Kapeere. They were picked up on Wednesday morning after residents who saw Kalimungabo depart with Mukisa tipped off police authorities.
Two Arrested For Killing Motorcyclist in Jinja16 Mar 2022, 11:20 Comments 145 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: friend motorcycle motorcyclist plantation police station regional police residence resident sugar cane
Mentioned: Alex Mukisa Busedde James Mubi Kakira Kalongo Kiira Ntinda Paul Kalimungabo police authorities police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.