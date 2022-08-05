Two Arrested for Posing as State House Agents to Sell Big Jobs for Millions

In short
Their arrest was sparked by complaints by several youth leaders in Busoga sub-region, who accused the suspects of masquerading as state house officials, working closely with a key staff in the presidency, to defraud each of them of two million Shillings.
Two Arrested for Posing as State House Agents to Sell Big Jobs for Millions5 Aug 2022, 18:17 Comments 48 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Busoga North
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.