Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga has identified the arrested suspects as Vuma Rodgers and Somon Ocugi. Vuma, according to Enanga, is the agent for China-Uganda –Congo company while Ocugi has been storing the victims in Star Guest House at Makerere for days before smuggling them into DRC.
Two Arrested for Selling Ugandan Women to Chinese in "Degrading" Congo Trafficking Racket
