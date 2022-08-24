Weswa Ronnie
07:56

Two Arrested for Theft of Computers At Budadiri Girl's School

24 Aug 2022, 07:52 Comments 131 Views Crime Updates

In short
According to Taitika, the two suspects were part of over 1,000 youths from different catholic churches in the Eastern region that came for a week-long youth conference held at Kalawa Christ the King Catholic Church in Budadiri town council organized by Tororo catholic Archdiocese last week.

 

