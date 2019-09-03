In short
Lawrence Egole, the Dokolo Resident District Commissioner who jointly coordinated the operation with the police says the suspects had been holding various illegal roadblocks at night along the Dokolo-Amolatar district highway and extorting money from passengers.
Two Arrested in Dokolo for Impersonating UPDF Soldiers
