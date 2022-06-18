In short
According to Major Kenneth Katwesigye, the UPDF head fisheries protection unit in Kasese they got intelligence information that there were shops dealing in illegal fishing gear in town.
Two Arrested In Kasese For Trading in Illegal Fishing Gear
