Two Arrested Over Death of Katakwi Election Violence Victim

Elobat, 58 was allegedly beaten during clashes between the supporters of Violet Akurut Adome, the former Woman MP of Katakwi District and Jessica Alupo. The clashes were sparked off by a decision by the NRM tribunal to nullify Alupo's election as the party candidate for the District Woman MP seat, handing the flag to Akuru.
Two Arrested Over Death of Katakwi Election Violence Victim13 Aug 2021
