Solomon Okabo
16:17

Two Arrested Over Murder of a 51-Year-Old Woman

8 Mar 2021, 16:17 Comments 153 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates

In short
The suspects who are held at Oyam central police station are Martin Ogwang 41, and Robin Ogwang 35, all residents of Amulu-ngic Village, who allegedly beat to death the deceased Santa Adong, a member of Liira clan accusing her of eloping with man.

 

Tagged with: Two Arrested in connection to Murder of a 51 Year Old Woman
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.