Two Arrested Over Murder of a 51-Year-Old Woman

In short
The suspects who are held at Oyam central police station are Martin Ogwang 41, and Robin Ogwang 35, all residents of Amulu-ngic Village, who allegedly beat to death the deceased Santa Adong, a member of Liira clan accusing her of eloping with man.
Two Arrested Over Murder of a 51-Year-Old Woman8 Mar 2021, 16:17 Comments 153 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
