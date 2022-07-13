Okello Emmanuel
Two Arrested Over Robbery in Kikuube

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed arrest and detention of the suspects.

The suspects are Edward Muguta and Asimwe Mugisha, both residents of Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube. They allegedly waylaid Richard Mbabazi, a producer and resident of Nyakasozi village in Kasozi parish in Kyangwali sub-county around 11 pm on Monday night.

 

