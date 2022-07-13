Two Arrested Over Robbery in Kikuube

In short
The suspects are Edward Muguta and Asimwe Mugisha, both residents of Kyangwali sub-county in Kikuube. They allegedly waylaid Richard Mbabazi, a producer and resident of Nyakasozi village in Kasozi parish in Kyangwali sub-county around 11 pm on Monday night.
Two Arrested Over Robbery in Kikuube13 Jul 2022, 10:21 Comments 137 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson has confirmed arrest and detention of the suspects.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.