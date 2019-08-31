Christopher Kisekka
Two Arrested Over Separate Fire Incidents at Namayanja's Home Top story

31 Aug 2019, 11:29 Comments 171 Views Wakiso, Uganda Politics Crime Security Report
KMP Deputy Police PRO Luke Owoyesigyire

In short
According to Oweisigire, the first fire incident happened on Thursday evening when the annex housing a saloon and gym burnt to ashes. He says the second incident was recorded on Friday morning when fire started in the main house in the sitting room but was put off.

 

