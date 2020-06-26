Basaija Idd
07:40

Two Arrested With Poisonous Meat in Kasese

26 Jun 2020, 07:39 Comments 168 Views Health Crime Lifestyle Updates
One of the butcher arrested preserving meat with harmful chemicals KCCA Photo

One of the butcher arrested preserving meat with harmful chemicals Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The duo, identified as Muhindo Landus and Kasasira Lawrence, were intercepted at Katunguru roadblock while heading to Kibara village in Mpondwe lhubiriha Town Council, driving a vehicle Registration number UBE/762E.

 

Tagged with: maggots meat poisonous meat
Mentioned: poisonous meat

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.