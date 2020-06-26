Two Arrested With Poisonous Meat in Kasese

In short
The duo, identified as Muhindo Landus and Kasasira Lawrence, were intercepted at Katunguru roadblock while heading to Kibara village in Mpondwe lhubiriha Town Council, driving a vehicle Registration number UBE/762E.
Two Arrested With Poisonous Meat in Kasese26 Jun 2020, 07:39 Comments 168 Views Health Crime Lifestyle Updates
One of the butcher arrested preserving meat with harmful chemicals Login to license this image from 1$.
