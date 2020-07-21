Candia Stephen
21:04

Two Babies Die at Arua Hospital During Power Outages-Director

21 Jul 2020, 21:04 Comments 117 Views Arua, Uganda Health Business and finance Security Report
Sign post of Arua regional referral hospital.

Sign post of Arua regional referral hospital.

In short
West Nile Rural Electrification Company-Wenreco, which supplies power to the region has been experiencing intermittent power outages because of the breakdown in one of the turbines at its dams.

 

Tagged with: Wenreco. arua hospital Neo-natal unit power outages

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.