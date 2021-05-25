Two Bodies Retrieved From Lake Victoria in Kampala

In short
The two people who drowned on Sunday evening where they had reportedly gone for fishing have been identified as Daniel Isilu and William Iliyatu, both fishermen and residents at Port-Bell landing site in Luzira.
Two Bodies Retrieved From Lake Victoria in Kampala25 May 2021, 16:37 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bogere Hassan Isilu Daniel and Iliyatu William John Mwanje Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson
Mentioned: Luzira port-bell
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.