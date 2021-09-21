Two Bukedea District Officials Interdicted For Misconduct

In short
The two officials are Ben Okou, the Senior Health Educator and David Isaac Emuron. It is alleged that Okou was arrested for alleged misuse of covid-19 funds meant to pay allowances for the frontline health workers, village health teams (VHTs) and other district health officials fighting the pandemic.
Two Bukedea District Officials Interdicted For Misconduct21 Sep 2021, 15:48 Comments 129 Views Human rights Crime Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.