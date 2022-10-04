In short
The trio was arrested on the orders of Busia Resident District Commissioner, Michael Kibwika to help police investigations into the missing funds. According to Kibwika, the suspects failed to give proper accountability on how the money was spent.
Two Busia Engineers, Town Clerk in Trouble Over Alleged Abuse of Gov't Funds
In short
