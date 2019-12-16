In short
The two children have been identified as eight-year-old, Anita Nakiyemba and her one-year-old brother, Timothy Kiyemba.
Two Children Die in Hailstorm Top story16 Dec 2019, 13:20 Comments 177 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: child construcción hailstorm home municipality rain resident village
Mentioned: Anita Nakiyemba David Balaba David Ndaula Harriet Nakayinza Igamba Iganga Ssayid Kakerewe Timothy Kiyemba police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.