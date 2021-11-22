Okello Emmanuel
Two Children Knocked Dead on Hoima-Fort Portal Road

22 Nov 2021, 19:04 Comments 115 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
The vehicle that knocked the two children dead.

The two children aged between 12 and 16 years but whose identities were not readily available at the time when the accident occurred were riding on bicycle and tried to cross the road when the speeding vehicle rammed into them killing them instantly.

 

