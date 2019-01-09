Two Cholera Patients Escape from Naguru Hospital

In short
Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Senior Public Relations Officer Ministry of Health, says the two patients need to return to hospital to complete treatment.
Two Cholera Patients Escape from Naguru Hospital9 Jan 2019, 07:30 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Analysis
In short
Tagged with: cholera in kampala two cholera patients run away from naguru hospital cholera in kabowa
Mentioned: naguru hospital ministry of health
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.