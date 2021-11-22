In short
In their civil suit number 343 of 2021 filed through their lawyers of M/s Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spenser & Company Advocates, the petitioners argue that ever since Mugisha was consecrated Bishop in August 2007, he has never bothered to establish a diocesan constitution as provided for under article 4 of the church of Uganda provincial constitution.
Two Christians Seek Permanent Injunction on Selection of Bishop Mugisha’s Successor Top story22 Nov 2021, 07:19 Comments 241 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Muhabura diocese
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.