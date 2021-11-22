Samuel Amanya
Two Christians Seek Permanent Injunction on Selection of Bishop Mugisha’s Successor Top story

22 Nov 2021, 07:19 Comments 241 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Religion Updates
Muhabuura Diocese Bishop Rt.Rev. Cranmer Mugisha

In their civil suit number 343 of 2021 filed through their lawyers of M/s Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spenser & Company Advocates, the petitioners argue that ever since Mugisha was consecrated Bishop in August 2007, he has never bothered to establish a diocesan constitution as provided for under article 4 of the church of Uganda provincial constitution.

 

