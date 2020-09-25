Two COVID-19 patients safely transfused with plasma

In short
For each patient, according to Kirenga, they will require a dose of at least two units which means that for the study to be complete, they will need to collect more 145 units of blood as the 127 units in stock will not be enough for their target.
Two COVID-19 patients safely transfused with plasma25 Sep 2020, 11:12 Comments 56 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 treatment
Mentioned: Mulago National Referral Hospital,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.