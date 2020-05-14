In short
The admitted drivers; one who was heading to Kampala and another who was heading to Kenya, had entered the country through Elegu Border Post. Upon posting positive results, they were tracked and intercepted from Kamdini Town Council and taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital Mental Unit for treatment.
Two COVID-19 Positive Truck Drivers Admitted in Lira
