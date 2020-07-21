In short
The findings from phase 2 trials of the vaccines show that when the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1nCOV-19) and the Ad5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine from China were injected, participants were able to help the body create more T-cells and antibodies that are able to suppress the COVID-19 virus.
Two COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Enable Body to Fight Off Virus
