Samuel Amanya
12:05

Two Dead, 31 Houses Destroyed as Landslides Hit Kigezi

3 May 2020, 11:50 Comments 57 Views Environment Updates
Locals clearing mud from a house in Kigongi Central division Kabale Municipality (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that the children were buried alive by the landslides while braving a heavy downpour to return home. The landslides resulted from a heavy downpour that started on Saturday morning at around 2:00AM and rained for over 10 hours.

 

