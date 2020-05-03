Two Dead, 31 Houses Destroyed as Landslides Hit Kigezi

In short
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that the children were buried alive by the landslides while braving a heavy downpour to return home. The landslides resulted from a heavy downpour that started on Saturday morning at around 2:00AM and rained for over 10 hours.
Two Dead, 31 Houses Destroyed as Landslides Hit Kigezi3 May 2020, 11:50 Comments 57 Views Environment Updates
Locals clearing mud from a house in Kigongi Central division Kabale Municipality (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
