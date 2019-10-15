In short
The accident occurred as a ISUZU ELF truck registration number UBE 344D that was transporting traders and goods from Kihihi Town Council in Kanungu district to Karukara market in Rubanda district was stuck while crossing Hamurwa floating bridge, which has been submerged by floods.
Two Dead, Four Injured as Hamurwa Floating Bridge Floods
15 Oct 2019
In short
