Two dead, Four Injured in Rukiga Accident

26 Mar 2020, 16:00 Comments 101 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Editorial
A-truck-that-involved-in-an-accident. photo by ronald kabanza

The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Basheija, 38, and Amon Atuheire, 26. They are both residents of Kyobugombe in Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district. Their four colleagues whose identities are not yet known were rushed to Kisizi hospital of Rukungiri district in critical condition.

 

