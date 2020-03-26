Two dead, Four Injured in Rukiga Accident

In short
The deceased have been identified as Gilbert Basheija, 38, and Amon Atuheire, 26. They are both residents of Kyobugombe in Kaharo sub-county, Kabale district. Their four colleagues whose identities are not yet known were rushed to Kisizi hospital of Rukungiri district in critical condition.
Two dead, Four Injured in Rukiga Accident26 Mar 2020, 16:00 Comments 101 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Rukiga accident.
Mentioned: Aggrey Okumu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.