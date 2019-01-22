Mayengo Godfrey
11:11

Two Dead, Scores Injured in Masaka Road Accident

22 Jan 2019, 11:00 Comments 104 Views Mpigi, Uganda Misc Breaking news
One of the Taxi's involved in the accident today Mayengo Godfery

One of the Taxi's involved in the accident today Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Katonga Region Police Spokesperson Phillip Mukasa says that the accident involved three Kampala bound taxis and two Lorries that rammed into each other after losing visibility as a result of fog on the road.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.