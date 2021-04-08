In short
The Hino truck registration number UP 5638 failed to brake and rammed into three motor vehicles Registration numbers UAX 851J, UBD 944J, UAS 427S and three motorcycles, all with passengers. The accident happened at Nsambya Sharing junction this afternoon.
Two Dead, Three Injured in Nsambya Police Truck Accident
