Two Die in Shallow Well

Hakiza says that as they continued digging the shallow well, water emerged from underground. He says the two drowned and could not fight for their dear lives anymore. He explains that residents became suspicious after waiting for the duo to come out of the shallow well in vain. They immediately alerted Hoima police, which rushed to the scene but couldn’t much before the two were already dead.
Two Die in Shallow Well26 May 2021, 12:38 Comments 147 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
