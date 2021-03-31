EDSON KINENE
14:22

Two Die In Stone Quarry

31 Mar 2021, 14:14 Comments 121 Views Ibanda, Uganda Crime Updates
The remains Courtesy Photo

The remains Courtesy Photo

In short
Vitarino Bagiritima, the Mabanga Village LC I Chairperson, says that they got know about the incident about 6:30 PM on Tuesday when Muhumuza failed to show up in the trading center as usual. Phone calls by his friends to his known number went without response.

 

Tagged with: Stone quarry buries two in Ibanda
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.