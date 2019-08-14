In short
According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation this evening, preliminary findings are showing that drugs – REGN-EB3 and mAb114 were showing chances of survival from the hemorrhagic fever among patients than the other two being studied.
Two Ebola Drugs Prove Effective in DRC Trial
