Two Ebola Drugs Prove Effective in DRC Trial

14 Aug 2019, 17:59 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

According to a statement released by the World Health Organisation this evening, preliminary findings are showing that drugs – REGN-EB3 and mAb114 were showing chances of survival from the hemorrhagic fever among patients than the other two being studied.

 

