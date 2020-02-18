In short
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that they are investigating Simon Odongkara and Francis Omara, both attached to FFU. According to Kisembo, the two officers left their guns in the burn houses and left for unknown places on Monday night.
Two Firearms Burnt in Police House
