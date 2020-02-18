Okello Emmanuel
Two Firearms Burnt in Police House Top story

18 Feb 2020, 17:46 Comments 147 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima RDC while speaking to URN about the burnt guns.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that they are investigating Simon Odongkara and Francis Omara, both attached to FFU. According to Kisembo, the two officers left their guns in the burn houses and left for unknown places on Monday night.

 

