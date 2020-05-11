Two Fishermen Drown in Lake Kyoga

In short
One of the deceased has been identified as Samuel Ocii, 49, a resident of Zengebe landing site in Nakasongola district, who reportedly drowned at Munami landing site in Lake Kyoga while trying to engage in fishing on Sunday night. The second fisherman who drowned at Kyebisire landing site in Lwampanga sub-county is yet to be identified.
Two Fishermen Drown in Lake Kyoga11 May 2020, 18:21 Comments 187 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Misc Updates
