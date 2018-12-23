Two fishermen Drown in Lake Victoria

In short
Amol Khani, the Kisiima II island LC I Chairperson, says the two brothers went fishermen on Friday evening. He says they waited for the fishermen to return in vain.
Two fishermen Drown in Lake Victoria23 Dec 2018, 14:12 Comments 113 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
The bodies of the deceased being taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.