Two Fishermen Lose Hands During Night Operation Scuffle

In short
The fishermen were found leaving their fishing grounds in Bussi Islands heading to the market in Buwaya, a landing site in Kasanje Sub County on Friday morning when they were intercepted by two men, who were later identified as Kirongoozi Joseph and Patrick Lwenjolonga, allegedly from the Fisheries Protection Unit
Two Fishermen Lose Hands During Night Operation Scuffle7 Feb 2020, 20:43 Comments 59 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Human rights Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: UPDF Fisheries Protection unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.