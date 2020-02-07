Lubulwa Henry
20:45

Two Fishermen Lose Hands During Night Operation Scuffle

7 Feb 2020, 20:43 Comments 59 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Human rights Misc Report
One of the victims of the brutal attack

In short
The fishermen were found leaving their fishing grounds in Bussi Islands heading to the market in Buwaya, a landing site in Kasanje Sub County on Friday morning when they were intercepted by two men, who were later identified as Kirongoozi Joseph and Patrick Lwenjolonga, allegedly from the Fisheries Protection Unit

 

Mentioned: UPDF Fisheries Protection unit

