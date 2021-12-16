Two Former Arua Regional Hospital Staff Arrested for Alleged Embezzlement

In short
According to the IG, the two conspired and embezzled 28 million shillings that was advanced to the hospital under the Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment- UPHIA project.
Two Former Arua Regional Hospital Staff Arrested for Alleged Embezzlement16 Dec 2021, 21:38 Comments 101 Views Northern Crime Court Updates
In short
Mentioned: Anti-Corruption Court Arua Regional Referral Hospital Directorate of Public Prosecution - DPP Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment- UPHIA
