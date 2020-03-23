Two Gateway Buses Intercepted In Moroto On Suspicion of Carrying Corona Suspects

In short
Dr. Moses Okwir, the Coronavirus focal point person at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, says they acted on a tip off from concerned citizens. He says they received information indicating that two ladies from Nairobi suspected to be infected with corona were heading to Moroto from Mbale aboard a Gateway bus destined to arrive around 5:00 pm.
Two Gateway Buses Intercepted In Moroto On Suspicion of Carrying Corona Suspects23 Mar 2020, 07:51 Comments 220 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Updates
