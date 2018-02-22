Two Get 47-Year-Jail Term for Murdering Businessman

In short
Justice Moses Kazibwe sentenced the two on Wednesday when he found them guilty of murdering of Ahimbisibwe. The businessman was shot to death in his retail shop in Kitara-Kikaya in Kawempe Division on March 22, 2016.
Two Get 47-Year-Jail Term for Murdering Businessman22 Feb 2018, 07:45 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Breaking news
