Judith Kukunda
07:45

Two Get 47-Year-Jail Term for Murdering Businessman

22 Feb 2018, 07:45 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Breaking news

In short
Justice Moses Kazibwe sentenced the two on Wednesday when he found them guilty of murdering of Ahimbisibwe. The businessman was shot to death in his retail shop in Kitara-Kikaya in Kawempe Division on March 22, 2016.

 

Tagged with: uganda patrick magero dauda godoi sadiq ahimbisibwe

