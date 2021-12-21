Two Health Facilities Closed for Dumping Medical Wastes in Wetland

In short
The closed facilities are Star Medical Center and Migadde Medical Center both located at Ngandu village in Mukono Central Division. The managers; Cyrus Waisswa and Francis Migadde respectively have also been summoned to Mukono Police Division to record statements respectively.
Two Health Facilities Closed for Dumping Medical Wastes in Wetland21 Dec 2021, 12:14 Comments 191 Views Mukono, Uganda Environment Security Health Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Nakawolore Wetland
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.