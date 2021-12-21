Kimbowa Ivan
Two Health Facilities Closed for Dumping Medical Wastes in Wetland

21 Dec 2021 Mukono, Uganda
Medical waste dumped in Nakawolore wetland.

In short
The closed facilities are Star Medical Center and Migadde Medical Center both located at Ngandu village in Mukono Central Division. The managers; Cyrus Waisswa and Francis Migadde respectively have also been summoned to Mukono Police Division to record statements respectively.

 

